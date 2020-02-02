Big Brother Naija winner Mercy Eke owned the Sunday afternoon as she shares sultry photos to the delight of her fans. The sexy Queen of highlights shared a photo of herself in a 2piece sheer lingerie.
The sexy outfit could barely wrap around her massive behind protruded in such a way that one can’t help but take a second look. Basking in the attention she’s getting from her fans, Mercy Eke let it all out there and captioned the photo: ‘Lead me not into temptation😉’
See the photo below:
