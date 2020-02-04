Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has given us a sneak peek impressive collection of bags and shoes and it’s worth every view. The reality TV star in an exclusive video showed off the lavish interior in her much talked about Lekki home.
The reality tv star who shared a video of her beautiful residence has given a bonus video of her luxury closet to her delighted fans. Gucci gang…LV on a roll…This young woman is living her life..
Watch the video below:
