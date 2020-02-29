2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke, also known as Mercy Lambo has taken to her official Instagram page to share stunning photos of herself donning a red outfit as she steps out for Diane’s birthday party.

The reality TV star shared the photos with the caption: “@diane.russet @ 24 I’m ready”

Well, you do not attend your bestie’s party without bearing gifts..Mercy got Diane a designer shoe and we can say she is a good gift-giver

Video below:

The party, apparently, had basically all the 2019 Big Brother Naija housemates and it included the estranged couple, Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema.

This would be the first time Mercy and Ike would be spotted together since their alleged break up few weeks ago. A video from the party showed that the duo ignored each other all through the evening. Mercy was at a corner of the living room while Ike maintained a distance as though he was under a restraining order. Watch video here

