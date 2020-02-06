Reality TV star Mercy Eke aka Mercy Lambo’s gee minutes of fame have been truncated by thick-minded fans after she paraded a Lamborghini Aventador on her social media page today. Thank God she. didn’t claim ownership for clout, the story would have been worse by now.

After the ‘pitch fork’ people went extra mile to know who borrowed the reality TV star a Lamborghini, and now the world is now sure that it’s courtesy of ‘Paul Okoye’.

Well we think there is one of Paul’s music video coming up very soon that will feature Mercy Eke.

Recall that Mercy announced weeks ago that the end of her career as a video vixen is here, stating that she promised to do only one more job after the BBNaija show before ending her video vixen career.

We guess this would be her last job as a vixen.

