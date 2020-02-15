Nollywood darling actress, Mercy Johnson hailed Nigeria’s music legend Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2face after a her many experiences with the singer. She further revealed that she’ll vote for him if he runs for Nigeria president.

She made this known when she wasn’t asked in a recent interview with GoldmyneTV, on who will be her best candidate if veteran Afrobeats singer, Dbanj, or 2Baba both contest for the office of the president.

Narrating 2baba’s encounter with Prince Okojie, her husband, the talented actress described the singer as one who has a “contagious personality” that rubs off on people with whom he associates.

“He’s an example of what we should be like, even after tasting wealth. He’s somebody everyone should emulate when it comes to humility and humanity. Every time I meet him, I pick something,”

“My husband was impressed when he met him, that thing that has you nod your head and say ‘that’s a legit example.’ He’s going to change lots of things that people would be forced to emulate him.

“He has this contagious personality that, when you see him, you ask yourself how he remains humble after achieving so much, such wealth, such personality, such talents. ” She said.

