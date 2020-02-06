Reality TV star Mercy Eke aka Mercy Lambo has finally justified the essence of her nickname. The Queen of highlights was pictured next to a Lamborghini Aventador and you would think the car was built with her in mind.

Mercy who has not been in the good books of many lately seems to be cruising on the negativity around her. Her IDGAF mood has been on cruise control of late and we hope it’s just a phase she would get over. She captioned the beautiful photo: ‘Lambo in a lambo🔥 take it☄️’

Mercy's bestie Diane Russet launched her own line of businesses named,' Drusset collection' and her fans were really elated. But the problem started when Mercy did not react to Diane's latest achievement as early as Diane's Fans expected her to.

