Reality TV star Ike Onyema seems to be licking his wounds after Mercy Eke allegedly dumped him for London based Nigerian singer Williexo. In a new Instagram post, Ike showed off his toned body for his fans and advised them not to give up on whatever they’ve set out their minds to do.

He wrote: Whatever you do, remember DON’T FOLD!! 😤

In reaction to his post, Ike’s post, Dianne Russet took to the comment post to blast him for not calling her. See what she wrote: ‘Don’t fold and call Diane 🙄🙄🙄 @iam_ikeonyema’

It seems things are really done and over between Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema, considering his aloofness from Mercy’s Bestie. It’s one man down among the trio who formed a team since the BBN house. Ike the boyfriend, Mercy the Queen and Diane the friend of the Queen. Let’s hope the friendship still continues or perhaps, end up a subterfuge.

HOT NOW