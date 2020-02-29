Ghanaian actress and socialite, Moesha Boduong does not make headlines like she used to but it seems she has returned with another strategy to stay glued to the trending topics daily.
The actress has shared a photo that has got fans talking. Though Moesha is fully covered, one can simply imagine her curvacious figure in the dress because it’s very well highlighted in the photo.
Check out the photos below;
View this post on Instagram
Reason is Making Herself HEARD. 010:03:20. I'M PISCES. I'M THE REASON MARCH EXISTS; ANY KINDA MARCH. MARCH FOR WOMANHOOD. MARCH FOR FREEDOM OF SPEECH. MARCH FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE. MARCH FOR SUCCESS. MARCH FOR LOVE. MARCH FOR PROGRESS. MARCH FOR GENDER EQUALITY. MARCH FOR ANYTHING JUST MARCH ON💪 . I AM MARCHING ON. MARCH 10th Wearing @Bellavehida
Discussion about this post