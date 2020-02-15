Nigerian actor, Mofe Duncan has found love again with his new white girl friend who has come to bring smiles to his life once again.

The popular actor shared photos of his new love life on his IG page and said God has answered his prayer of seeking a soulmate and real love.

He said, “I was afraid, I’ve been here before. It hurt. I tried to heal it. It hurt more. then I gave up. The world laughed. I cried. God listened. God willed it. The Universe provided. I accepted. You approved. I’m not afriad. Not anymore. J.A.G. HER”

We hope Mofe Duncan and his new love get to work things out in their new relationship this time even though the stakes are high.

This is because Mofe Duncan has been married three times before to 3 different women.