Singer and songwriter, Teni was shocked by the reception she received from fans in London as she cried with emotions on stage.

Although Teni had faced huge crowd in her musical career, she however, could not hold back tears when she saw the crowd that came out to support her music.

The singer sold the O2 Arena in London where the concert was held and gave fans the best time they had come for, singing some of her hit songs like Billionaire, Case and Marry which she released some days ago.

Watch video below.

The Dr Dollor signee had a great 2019 winning herself some notable awards and has carried the form into the new year.

She has also revealed to fans that she will be dropping an album soon.

HOT NOW

Man tells Davido he could lose Chioma and his son to another man, according to Igbo tradition – See his response

Hot! My Daughter Stayed A Virgin Until Marriage – Rita Daniels

Man shares scary story of how his friend’s ghost visited him 2days after he died to drop gold worth N1.4m for his mom