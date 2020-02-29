It looks as if Instagram celebrity Mompha has been granted permission to travel out of Nigeria.

This comes after he shared videos of himself on a first class flight yesterday as well as a video arriving his destination which looks like Dubai, UAE.

Recall that Mompha was arrested on October 19th 2019 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Following weeks of his arrest, he was finally arraigned in court on Monday November 25th for alleged N33 billion fraud which he pleaded not guilty.

Mompha was thereafter granted N100 milion bail on November 29th and fulfilled the bail conditions on December 9th 2019.

