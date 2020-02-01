Nollywood Icon, Monalisa Chinda-Coker has revealed the reasons she has been off the screen lately. According to the humanitarian, she is taking a timeout to delve into other aspects of the entertainment industry.

“I’m not there on the screens as I used to be. I am getting older and need to give room for the younger generation to take over. There are certain roles I can’t do anymore. I am older now. For example, I can’t be seen playing some significant roles made for the younger generation, like a young university student, but I can do stepmum, housemaid, boss lady etc.

“For romantic roles, why not? I am an actor, a versatile one for that matter. If the romantic role would be fantastically done, well scripted with a good director, then I would give it a shot. But I’ll never go nude for any reason. Nudity doesn’t work here, we are Africans; our cultures are different.

However, for now, I am more about producing my own movies and my show. That’s another reason I slowed down a bit. But this year, you would see me gracing more of your TV screens,” she said.

