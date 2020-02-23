Nollywood actress Regina Daniels held her Magazine launch last night and photos from the event have littered the social media space. The beautiful actress was a host to to Nollywood icons such Monalisa Chinda-Coker, Segun Arinze, Annie Macaulay-Idibia and others at the Sheraton Hotels, Abuja

In appreciation to all that were in attendance and the morale support from her teeming fans on social media, the actress shared lovers photos from the events. She wrote:

“Thank you so much everyone….it was a resounding success”

See below











