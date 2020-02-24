Bride price is usually an interesting topic to discuss among ladies. It is money, property, or other form of wealth paid by a groom or his family to the family of the woman he will be married to or is just about to marry.
A Nigerian lady Gbemi a.k.a Thick Barbie Brownridge as showed off her gigantic b00bs on Twitter and declared that she will only accept one million dollar as bride price.
That sounds very heavy and the last tome we heard such figure for a bride price was in Davido’s song, “One Milli” that he composed for Chioma.
Checkout the ladies post below;
HOT NOW
- Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko set the dance floor on fire at her Magazine launch (Video)
- DJ Cuppy excited to meet Mercy Eke in first class as they fly from London to Lagos together (Video)
- I introduced you to a client and you slept with her husband – Woman calls out on Twitter Vendor
Discussion about this post