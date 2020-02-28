Nigeria’s talented singer and songwriter, Timi Dakolo has reacted to the report stating that his father is dead.

This comes after some reports went viral on Thursday that Timi Dakolo lost his Dad.

The popular singer in a recent statement has debunked the report as he stressed that his father is still alive.

The rumour concerning his father’s death came after the singer dropped a message on his Instagram page with many assuming he was talking about the passing away of his father.

He said, “You people should try and leave me alone.. my father is alive and doing well. I wonder how you people come up with all these information. I didn’t say anything about my father being dead. A simple investigation would do the world much good.”

