Fast rising Nigeria cross-dresser James Brown has revealed a shocking secret about his mother.

James Brown who is gradually making a name for himself in the entertainment industry revealed how his mother left him at the tender age of 10.

The cross-dresser noted that his mother left him for his grandma after she concluded that he was born by mistake.

Not pleased with her action, James Brown stated that she’s dead to him as he only consider his grandma his mother because she breast fed him.

Watch James Brown lamenting about his mother below:

James Brown is now getting much attention from the media as he now has a lot of followers on his social media handles.

He also made his Nollywood debut some months ago as he shared glimpse of his role on his Instagram Page.

