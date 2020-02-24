Talented female artiste, Yemi Alade has taken to social media to gush over her mother, who has been supportive of her from her young age.

African parents especially mothers are known to be always ready to go extra mile for the sake of their children, and Yemi Alade’s mom is one of them.

The songster in a Instagram post revealed how her mother had to sell her economy ticket to pay her school fees.

However, her mother is reaping the rewards of investing in her now.

Yemi Alade said, “London is more than just a City to my family, it Marks a time in our lives(20yrs ago) when mum had to sell her Economy class ticket to pay my Primary 6 school fees.

Today we Fly Business Class!🌠🌠✈✈ #Next Stop #amsterdam”