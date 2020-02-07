When you hear of Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu on any headline, the first thought that runs through your mind is the same as ours. Well, the actor in a new post has shared his wish for Valentine’s Day, 2020.

This cane as a shock to us because he has once said that he would not date DJ Cuppy even if he is offered 20 billion naira but today he has gone a step further to reveal what he wants from her on Valentine’s Day.

According to Mr Maduagwu, he wants to kiss DJ Cuppy from her lips to her toes for two straight hours.

Sharing his wish on Instagram, Mr Maduagwu wrote;

“My Valentine’s wish is to kiss cuppy music lips and toe for 2 hours with rose petals falling all over the room like raindrop…”

