Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has sent shivers in the marrows of netizens after she’s shared photos of herself looking slimmer than usual.
The usually thick mother of two sets of twins is seen in an all-white jumpsuit, looking very trimmed and sexy now!
However, there’s a mild controversy about the photos the actress has dished out because people think she looks good in her normal weight.
Nonetheless, others believe she looks amazing!
See photos for yourself’
HOT NOW
- They said he’s not my type, yet we got married’ – Anita Joseph to those mocking her choice of husband (Photos)
- Tonto Dikeh a happy mother as her son King Andre turns 4 today, shares love birthday shoot (Photos)
- Tiwa Savage’s ex, Teebillz reveals the only woman that can take care of his children if he dies (Photos)
Discussion about this post