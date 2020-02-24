Controversial singer and songwriter, Naira Marley has again showed why he is being regarded as the wave of the moment as he gets verified by Twitter hours after he threatened the site.

Naira Marley who has been consistent with his dramas on the social media platform threatened to leave the platform if not verified in 19 hours.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner account was verified in due time and Naira Marley who could not hide his excitement took to the social media platform to show his dominance.

He tweeted:

Naira Marley has become one of the most sort after singers in the entertainment industry ever since he burst onto the big stage.

The singer dominance have seen him announce his personal record label, where he has signed two artiste so far.

