Tyson Fury’s victory over Deontay Wilder has placed all attention on him with his name dominating the media channels and headlines.

Nigerian music act, Azeez Fashola AKA Naira Marley has now shown the world that he is an associate with Tyson Fury and as it stands though, it seems the latest boxing champion knows the champion of the conspicuous Marlian movement. Talk about Global Fame, International repute and mass acceptance, and it seems Azeez Fashola has it all.

Here’s a video of the new world heavyweight champion hailing and having fun with Naira Marley as shared by the self-titled Lamba king on his Instagram page today.

See video below;

