Popular Nigerian rapper, Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley has been overwhelmed by the support of her fans following the massive attendance in London for his concert.

In a tweet of gratitude that he posted on Tuesday, the street singer thanked his fans for turning up at the show.

Naira Marley had his Marlian fest on February 2, 2020 at the O2 Arena and the turn out was massive, to the point that fans were reportedly being stopped from going in at some point.

There were also reports that a man was stabbed outside the concert venue, in Brixton.

Naira Marley confirmed that some of the attendees were denied access into the venue and he apologized for that: “To all the Marlians that didn’t get in Mafo, next time we will do it better and bigger Inshallah. Inside and outside, Home and Away Sold Out.”