Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has shared a WhatsApp chat she had with her brother Samuel Daniels aka Sammy West. In the chat, Real Sammy West reached out to his sister, telling her not to forget him now that she is thriving.

The billionaire wife responded, saying she will try not to but he went on to emphasise his request.

Sammy also playfully stated that he is heartbroken because the actress’s husband, Ned Nwoko took her away from him.

Reacting to this, Regina told him to leave her alone and she called him a ‘blackmailer’. The duo must have been really close but his sister had to leave. See the chat below

