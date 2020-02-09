Popular Nigerian Lawyer and bestselling Author, Reno Omokri has taken to twitter to advise Nigerians on loyalty.

Reno Omokri who is often considered as being controversial with his statement on any subject matters noted that a poor man loyalty can’t be trusted until he has money.

The Controversial speaker noted that a rich man loyalty can be trusted but a poor man can never know where his loyalty stand until he gets rich.

He wrote:

Reno Omokri has in the past raised eyebrows when he stated that Hard work doesn’t pay but kills adding that only smart work pays.

He wrote;

HARD-WORK is not necessarily a virtue, though it‘s not bad. HARD-WORK doesn’t PAY. It KILLS! It ages you before your time. If HARD-WORK PAID everyone will want to be a labourer. What PAYS, is SMARTWORK. A SHARP ax cuts a TREE faster than a DULL one.

I read an actor’s write up about a poor, hardworking and honest man who treats his wife like a Queen. Not possible! If you are poor, hardworking and honest, you can treat your wife well. But even in Scripture, it takes MONEY to look after a Queen!

