Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Tekno has finally dump his habit of smoking.

With Nigerian youths and celebrities known for the high rate consumption of cigarettes, Tekno revealed via a post on Twitter that he has conquered the habit.

The ‘Pana’ crooner who could not hide his excitement shared the great news with his millions of fans.

He tweeted:

Congrats to me, finally conquered this dirty smoking habit

Fans and followers of the award singer and producer have complimented him on what they regard as a new turn around in his life.

However, some of his fans have doubt over his resolution on the smoking habit as some claimed he will soon be caught in the habit.

Fingers are crossed whether the songwriter will prove the fans wrong by sticking to his words.

