Italian born Nigerian player, Paul Akpan Udoh, has become the first footballer to be infected with coronavirus .

King Paul as he is also know currently plies his trade with Pianese, an Italian Serie C side. He was diagnosed of the disease on February 27, and he has been quarantined.

The 22-year-old started his career with Reggiana before moving to Juventus in 2011 where he was loaned back for a year.

After progressing through the youth ranks of Juventus, Udoh secured a loan move to Virtus Lanciano, a Serie B side in 2016 with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Failing to impress, he was returned to Juve, and then loaned to Lega Pro side Pontedera later the same year.

He had a loan stint with Pontedera, Fernana, Fano and Viareggio before joining Pianese on July 14, 2019.

Coronavirus has spread from China to countries in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas and Africa.

Italy is the country in Europe with the highest number of reported cases. Some Italian Serie A matches were postponed last weekend as a preventive measure against the spread of the virus.

