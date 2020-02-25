Naira Marley stated a clear fact about Nigerian ladies but the ladies will definitely not like this one because it has to do with their body, and of course, the statement is true.

The singer took to his social media page to commend the beauty of Nigerian ladies but then, he said one thing that obviously will piss off most Nigerian ladies, including many fans of his own movement.

Naira, in a post on social media, said Nigerian ladies are beautiful but the only problem is their stomachs are too big!

“Nigerian girls are the prettiest, it’s just the belly haa,” Naira posted on social media.

A follower then came along to deliver the knockout punch: “If you’re dating any girl with flat tummy in Nigeria, please marry her. Na only 7 remain for naija!”

