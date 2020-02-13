In the spirit of Valentine, A Nigerian lady has just bought for her mum a brand new Mercedes Benz SUV.

Taking to her Instagram page, the lady identified as Grety Riverson wrote that her mum deserves the gift and she is using the moment to celebrate and appreciate her for all she has done for her.

She wrote:

Mom are the cutest🥰 A time for mama. Valentine gift for mom 🎁 Appreciating my lovely mom with a GLE. She deserve the world. A mother is someone to shelter and guide us, to love us whatever we do with a warm understanding and infinite patience. It’s take a mom to understand what mothers go through! Shout to my strong mom🙏 Love you endlessly.

