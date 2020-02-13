While many are preparing to spoil their partners during this Valentine season, a very thoughtful Nigerian lady has channelled her energy and finances to make her mum the happiest with a rare gift.

The lady identified as Grety Riverson on social media announced that she has just surprised her mother with a brand new Mercedes Benz SUV for Valentine.

Taking to her Instagram page, Grety Riverson appreciated her mum by stating that she deserves the gift. Grety shared photos of the car as she praised her mother and celebrated her for all she has done.

Sharing the photos, she wrote ; “Mom are the cutest🥰 A time for mama. Valentine gift for mom 🎁 Appreciating my lovely mom with a GLE. She deserve the world.

“A mother is someone to shelter and guide us, to love us whatever we do with a warm understanding and infinite patience.

“It’s take a mom to understand what mothers go through! Shout to my strong mom🙏 Love you endlessly.”

