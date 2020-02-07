“Before I knew what was happening water broke o”…Those were the words of a Nigerian woman who went into Labour and delivered her baby in a Taxi stuck in Lagos traffic.



So what I wasn’t even sure was contraction started this morning at about 6:30am. Thought they were just cramps but as they intensified, we had to head to the hospital by 6:50am. We were heading to Eko hospital Ikeja from Ogba. Lagos traffic this morning was gangster. We decided to take Oregun road. At the time the contractions had become unbearably painful. But I just kept telling myself we would still make it in good time as my water had kuku not broken yet. Before I knew what was happening water broke o. This was about 7:30 or so. And I calmly made the announcement so that my husband sitting in front and driver would not panic more than necessary. Got to Oregun and traffic was really bad.

By that time my husband was telling the driver we should turn back and look for any hospital around Oregun. At the same time I told both of them that if they have any doctor friend they should call for me to speak with the person and ask how I can deliver the baby and what to do when it comes (by this time I already knew he was going to come in the car). They called a doctor and that one was just shouting ‘tell her not to push o, she should hold on small while you guys find a hospital around’. Hold on ke, me that could already feel head, despite the fact that I closed my legs shut, trying to keep the baby in. The next contraction and groan sent the head out fully. And I just kept shouting ‘oh shit, he’s here, oh my God, he’s here!’ My husband turned and saw head. Before he could turn a second time, I had a whole baby in my hands.

