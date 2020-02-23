In an hilarious turn of events, A Nigerian mom is currently mad at her son for ignoring the life lectures and lessons she often sends him on Instant messaging platform WhatsApp.

A young Nigerian man took to his twitter page to share the hilarious conversation between himself and his mother who was really mad at him for not always acknowledging her ‘Broadcast Message’. It all started out when the mom shared a message with her son and got no reply about and hour later.

Mom had a grand entrance of calling Promise a very foolish boy for never treating information that would change his life seriously and she sternly warned him not to reply her till she was done. Dumbfounded promise decided to share the chat he had with his petty mom. Hey mom, we love you but it’s not that serious ma. Read chats below:

