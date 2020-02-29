A Nigerian lady identified as Ada Bekee on Twitter has shared a video of the moment her mother was celebrating after receiving a Benz gift from her. She revealed that a driver was sent to deliver a Mercedes Benz SUV to her mother in the village after having shipped it to her.

In the video, her mother who was overjoyed expressed her excitement by dancing as her friends joined her and they started singing in celebration of the gift. Sharing the video, Ada Bekee wrote:

“I bought my mum a Mercedes and shipped it to Nigeria. Unfortunately/fortunately, village women gathered for weekly meeting when the driver gave her the keys. “The rest is history. Umunwanyi Obe bia nu ooooo. “The village women and my mum decided to dance obughi ma nwa onye ga enyem. I am happy she is happy. Chukwu dalu.”

Watch the video:

The village women and my mum decided to dance obughi ma nwa onye ga enyem. I am happy she is happy. Chukwu dalu. pic.twitter.com/ni8pqIYvo6 — Ada Bekee (@zynnnie) February 27, 2020

