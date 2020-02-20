Nigeria music stars have again showed their dominance in the entertainment industry as they get nominated for the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020, billed to take place in Inglewood, California on 22 March.

Singer and songwriter, Teni leads the nominations which include DJ Cuppy and a host of others.

The nominations are for awards from Nickelodeon’s international network. Nominations in the Favourite African Star category are Teni (Nigeria), Patricia Kihoro(Kenya), Sho Madjozi (South Africa) and Shekinnah (South Africa).

Meanwhile, DJ Cuppy was nomimated alongside Anne Kansiime (Uganda), Chané Grobler (South Africa) and Prev Reddy (South Africa) in the Favourite African Social Media Star category.

Wonder Woman’ crooner Davido was nominated alongside David Guetta and other artists in the Favourite Global Music Star category in the 2019 edition of the KCAs, while Adesua Etomi-Wellington and IK Osakioduwa bagged nominations in the Favourite African Star category.

Nominated alongside the African stars at the 33rd edition of the award ceremony are Beyoncé, Will Smith, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Kelvin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Angelina Jolie, Lil Nas X and others.

The event, which will be streamed on social media and on Nickelodeon television channels, is to be hosted by US rapper, Chance The Rapper.

