Big Brother Naija star, Tacha has taken to social media to declare her love for ace music star, Tekno which he saw and also reciprocated the feeling.

This is coming shortly after The reality TV star announced yesterday that she is set to launch her personal TV show; ‘Keeping Up With Tacha’.

Tacha took to her Twitter account to reveal that she has a soft spot for the ‘Pana’ hit maker, Tekno.

An excited Tacha, taking to her Twitter, wrote Tekno’s name with the love emoji beside it, as an indication of her love for him.

She tweeted: “Alhaji TEKNO❤️“