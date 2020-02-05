Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has turned a year older today.

The mother of one turns 40-year-old today, and has taken to social media to share a simple but beautiful photo of herself to celebrate her day.

Sharing a photo of herself all covered up rocking her short locks, the quadragenarian simply captioned the image; ”44-4”

Many celebrities and fans alike have since taken to her page to celebrate her new age. Happy birthday to the singer

