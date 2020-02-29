A Video currently making rounds on social media shows two Nigerian woman displaying their nuisance value in public. A lady in her mid thirties could be seen attacking a girl who she alleged to have snatched her husband from her.

The video was recorded by one of the cohorts of the married woman who was cheering her on to inflict more pain on the young lady they ran into at the mall. The married woman followed the lady round the racks of the store till a staff intervened and held her back.

The embittered woman didn’t stop at that, at the tail of the video, she could be seen dashing for the lady who was about to take her leave. It’s quite sad seeing women going after young ladies in public over infidelities of their husbands , men should take a grip and women should learn to hold their husbands responsible as well.

Watch the video below:

