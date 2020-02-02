Controversial Nollywood actresss Etinosa Idemudia reacted to the viral photo of Davido grabbing his fiancée’s boobs at his brother’s wedding on Sunday, 2 February 2020.
Davido shared the photo with caption; “All mines, Fuck ya all”, which appears to be a shade to trolls distributing rumors that he shares Chioma with Peruzzi.
The actress. Just like thousands of others took to the comment section of the photo to celebrate their favorite couple and her comment seems to have sparked and uproar.
Etinosa wrote:
Not ordinary f*ck y’all oh! HEAVY F*CK YALL. In fact f*ck y’all with a touch of Ogun kee you. This family is blessed and kept from all evil eyes. Amen
See reactions below:
