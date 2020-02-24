Some Nigerians that have intense dislike for Crossdressers and the LGBT community have taken laws into their hands as they launched a verbal track on Bobrisky in Dubai.

While it is not proper to harass people, this group that attacked Bobrisky seem not to care about such morals even though his cross dressing activities does not directly affect their lives.

While Bobrisky was unbothered in the video, there is another plus side to it, and that is the fact that the video confirms that he truly went to Dubai and was not bounced at the airport as stated in rumors.

What we cannot however confirm is whether he truly flew to the city in a first class as he claimed on Instagram.

Watch the video of his attacks below;