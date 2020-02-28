Nigerians on social media have reacted to a picture of George Akume, Minister for Special Duties bowing down to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

Senator George Akume, Nigeria’s Minister for Special Duties and Inter-government affairs seems to have met Regina Daniels and her hubby Ned Nwoko at their house when the picture was taken.

This has got people on social media talking, as many were amused that the senator bowed to greet Regina.

See some reactions below:

Regina Daniels recently launched her personal magazine where she revealed some secrets about her past.

HOT NOW

Reason why Davido only talks about making babies with Chioma, but not marriage (screenshot)

Juliet Ibrahim advises men not to interrupt a woman’s greatness if you are not ready to add any value to her life

Tacha heightens her friendship with Tiwa savage after sacking her ex-husband, Teebillz