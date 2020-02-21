Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing and her boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi, who she labeled as God-given, have parted ways few weeks after a concerned fan of the actress brought her attention to Mike’s player lifestyle, predicting that the actress would be dumped by her fiance.

The prediction has now appeared to be correct as Nkechi Blessing Sunday has now switched from flaunting her on social media to posting breakup contents.

Nkechi Blessing has taken to social media to announce she’s single and she’s loving her life. Also, all photos of her fiance, now her ex has been deleted from her page.

His boyfriend, Mike also wrote;

‘Single is no longer a lack of options – but a choice. A choice to refuse to let your life be defined by your relationship status but to live every day Happily and let your Ever After work itself out.’

Check out the posts below;

