Nollywood Actress, Nkechi Blessing is certain about the religious position of her boyfriend, Yemi, who is based in the United states of America and she has disclosed she has no fear whatsoever about him.

This was disclosed by the actress days after a fan that claimed to know her boyfriend, Yemi very well and alleged that he is a casanova. The fan predicted that Yemi would soon leave her for another lady.

In an interview with Punch, the actress while explaining what attracted her to her lover said, he is a very supportive and God-fearing man, adding that his father is a pastor.

“Apart from his looks which is making people think that he is irresponsible and a playboy, he is the sweetest man any woman could ever ask for. Yemi is God-fearing, caring and above all very supportive. The God-fearing part of him is because his father is a pastor.” she said.

Despite the negative comment about her boyfriend, Nkechi said she won’t take her relationship off social media.

“A relationship that is destined to crash will crash even if one keeps it off social media. Why is everyone acting like this is the first time I would be in a relationship. What of all the ones (relationships) that did not make it to Instagram? Am I married now? The most important thing is how we relate outside social media, ” she said.

On marriage, she said they are getting married this year, but won’t relocate to the US where her lover is based.