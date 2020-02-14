Photos are beginning to emerge from the burial rites of Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Lolo Sally, the parents of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Afaraukwu community, where the burial is scheduled to take place, is currently agog with preparations for the entombment of the IPOB leader’s parents.

Kanu had in a statement issued on Wednesday said, “It is my great hope that the Indigenous People of Biafra can mourn in peace on Friday and can live in peace every single day forward.”

See photos below;

