Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama in a latest statement has revealed why she stopped going to church.

According to her, she stopped attending church services because it makes her feel bad.

She disclosed this via her Instagram handle as she wrote,

“Thinking Out Loud… .Dealing with d guilt of not attending church for weeks with my children….I feel childhood induction is one of d worst aspects of Religion….

I know that d bible is a source of good practices on positive training but I don’t want my children to ever tolerate abuse like I did because of ‘Pastor said’ ….. I basically lived/endured Abuse/violence because ‘pastor said MARRIAGE IS ENDURANCE… PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE …..I grew up attending church consistently like my life depended on it & reverencing d pastor/man of God..樂Narratives & Facts are totally different, some of those narratives translated by some pastors destroys our ability for critical thinking which then affects our ability for logic based analysis of ideas. I don’t want anything that will change their intellectual capacity into a series of Emotional triggers based on wanting to belong, approval, judgement & fear.

In Psychology, d illusionary truth effects makes d brain accept narratives it’s been hearing for a long time, e.g, Matt 5v39, I am still in bondage of this verse, makes me look weak when a person offends me & I just let it go……That must end with me, I grew up with that verse & it has been my greatest weakness, I will teach them about God myself & I will tell them to be kind / respectful but never allow anyone take d meeky….Have a blessed week ma lovelies.”

HOT NOW

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Fathia Williams’ engagement at 51 (Video)

My first slap from hubby felt like a dream, actress Mercy Aigbe recounts marital experience

Hushpuppi orders 300 million naira Cullinan Mansory after selling his purple customised Rolls Royce