Adun Farombi, the beautiful first daughter of Moji Olaiya, a Nollywood actress, whose death in 2018 shock the industry, is 21 yesterday 25th February 2020 and she shared some lovely photos of herself on Instagram to celebrate.

“Twenty fine 🥳 Happy birthday to me ❤️❤️More money, more joy, more smile is what I wish for myself on my birthday. God bless me always.

A Queen was born today” she captioned the photos!

Although many of her late mum’s friends on Instagram, shunned the post, the likes of actors Faithia Balogun, Taiwo Bankole, and Eniola Ajao, wished her a happy birthday and celebrated her thus:

Faithia Williams: Happy birthday dear

Eniola Ajao: Happy birthday RAF🥂 Gods Abundant blessing always ijmn🙏 love you girl

Taiwo Bankole: Adunoluwa I love u baby and wishing you all the best in life

Recall that Adun, who has a striking resemblance with her late mum, graduated from Babcock University last year!

Prior to her death in Canada, where she went to have her second baby, Moji Olaiya, a popular Nollywood Yoruba actress, who was one of the children of Victor Olaiya, married Adun’s father but divorced him.

She gave marriage a second shot after her failed first marriage but again, it hit the rocks. The reason this time, the late actress revealed, was because her daughter was not comfortable with the man and the marriage.

