Nollywood Icon Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is celebrating her birthday today 7, February 2020. The beautiful, ageless actress turns 42 today and we can’t keep calm in celebrating a living legend. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde (born February 7, 1978) is an actress, singer, and philanthropist from Lagos, Nigeria.

Since her Nollywood film debut in 1995, she has appeared in an astounding 300 films, selling millions of video copies. After receiving numerous high-profile awards, launching a music career, and amassing an enviable fan base, the press has revered the Screen Nation ‘Best Actress’ as Africa’s biggest star.

Today, she is not only noted for her incomparable showbiz accomplishments, but is also applauded for her remarkable humanitarian efforts. Over the years, Omotola has been a pioneer in the Nollywood film industry, successfully becoming the most watched actress in Africa.

Omotola was conferred an honorary degree in Doctorate of Art from the Igbinedion University on November 30th. The married mom of four was honoured alongside other prominent Nigerians which includes former President Goodluck Jonathan, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III), Chairman Business International Management, and Mr. Sow Bertin Agba.

Happy birthday Omosexy!

