Serbian professional tennis star, Novak Djokovic has defeated Dominic Theim in the Australian Open game final to win his 17th grand slam title and record-extending eighth Australian Open title.

Novak Djokovic produced a comeback win against his Theim in an enthralling 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 victory on Sunday after three hours, 59 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The win for Djokovic, now makes him World. No 1 and the first man in the Open Era to win a grand slam title in three decades. He has also taken his Grand Slam tally to 17, and he is two away from Rafael Nadal and three away from Roger Federer.

During the on-court ceremony, Djokovic said: “I would like to start by saying congratulations to Dominic for an amazing tournament. It wasn’t meant to be tonight. Tough luck and it was a tough match, but you were very close to winning it and you definitely have a lot more time in your career and I’m sure that you will get one of the Grand Slam trophies. More than one.”

Also speaking after the game, Thiem said: “I would like to start by saying a huge congrats to Novak, an amazing achievement. It’s unreal what you and your team are doing, throughout all these years. You, and also two other guys [Nadal and Federer] have brought men’s tennis to a complete new level and I’m really proud and happy to compete and be a part of these times. I fell short today, but I hope to get revenge soon.

“I have experienced such huge support throughout these two weeks… It is one of the best events in all sports and I am looking forward to returning next year.”