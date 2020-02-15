Nigerian superstar Davido has taken a time out to see how far he’s come and concluded that that he has achieved all he had set out to be in life.

Taking to his Instagram, Lovesick Davido flaunted his beautiful wife-to-be Chioma and their son David who attended the Crepa Way Nigeria launch last night. He wrote: “Life no pass this one ! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Complete 😇”

See photo below:

Meanwhile,

Pepenazzi is putting a ring on the finger of his girlfriend!

This Valentine’s Day, the superstar singer has decided to take his relationship with his girlfriend, Janine, to another level by giving her a ring in order to show that he is finally ready to marry her and certainly the Nigerian rapper got a “YES” from his UK-based lover.

HOT NOW