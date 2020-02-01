Popular American rapper, Offset has shown that he won’t let anyone come in between him and wife Cardi B as the rapper quickly punched a man that threw a drink on his wife, Cardi B.

This can be seen in a video making the rounds online. The video was captured during Super Bowl weekend in Miami.

The couple was partying around 3 a.m. at Booby Trap on the River strip club, and were standing on stage next to a pole when they were sprayed with champagne.

The rapper has always come through for his wife as he has been her superhero on many occasions and this case is not different.

See the video below;