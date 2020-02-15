Guess who just ditched his dreadlocks for a bald cut? It’s One of Nigeria’s most sought after rapper, Olamide and he is showing off his new cut in style.

The rapper was recently spotted rocking a new look on Friday, which also doubled as Valentine’s Day. He looks totally different now because we have been used to his dreadlocks since 2019.

See below:

YBNL label boss and one of Nigeria’s favourite indigenous singers, Olamide released his latest album dub ‘999’ which is his 10th project, few days ago.

Thid EP will be his first since the collaborative album, ‘YBNL Mafia Family’ which was released in December 2018.

The EP has 9 tracks and features Phyno, Rhatti, Show, Cheque, Jayboi, Sosa-E and Jackwillz.

According to the reports, Production was handled by Olamide, Cracker Mallo, Pheelz, Eskeez and ID Cabasa. The album is mixed and mastered by the budding engineer, STG.

HOT NOW