Latest reports has revealed that the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has reacted to the news of him being suspended for six months by the Osun State Traditional Rulers’ Council.

He wrote

Oba (Dr) Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu is the one and only Oluwo of Iwoland.

He was never suspended as Oluwo of Iwoland.

Osun State Traditional Council has only recommended his suspension from the council meetings and activities for six months on the guise that his conduct (been too flashy,stylish, human rights defender and swagging) and that is even subject to Governors approval

This clarification is important for public notice!

He also shared a post on his social media page stating that the suspension is ”just from the monthly council meeting which is subject to the approval of the state government. He wrote;

Investigation: Oluwo Didn’t Punch Another King, Witnesses Reveal

The investigation into the alleged punching of another king by the Oluwo of Iwoland, HIM Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, was put to rest today by the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers as the primary witnesses including the AIG zone II and government officials attested there was no punching except altercation.

The emergency meeting was to investigate through witnesses presence at the zone II where peaceful meeting was held to resolve issues relating to incessant land selling in Iwoland. After the witnesses accounts at the traditional council meeting today, it was established there was no punch than altercation.

It is amazing he was alleged his conducts against some monarchs are not in tune with them. We came to address allegation of beating another King. How does my conducts affect another monarch? Must I toe the same path with other monarchs?

The pronouncement itself is subject to the approval of the state govrnment. The council has no constitutional right suspend another king from its monthly meeting unless approve by the state government.

Oluwo was never suspended. The suspension reported in the media is just from the monthly council meeting which is subject to the approval of the state government.

All Osun State monarchs were invited to address the allegation that Oluwo punched another Oba. The AIG and the government officials presence came to the meeting as witnesses and gave account that I didn’t beat any Oba. Oluwo was vindicated. Of surprised to us was that another issue raised against me that his conduct against some Obas were not friendly that could warrant recommendation for suspension from the monthly meeting .

